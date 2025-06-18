Three-star ATH Tom McGlinchey on the fast track with Northwestern

Northwestern's recruitment of three-star 2026 athlete Tom McGlinchey was moving at a normal pace.

Tight ends coach Paul Creighton started talking to McGlinchey in early April, and then went out to Philadelphia to watch the William Penn Charter School quarterback work out at as a tight end at the end of the month. Then, things kind of slowed down.

Until last Friday, when it went into hyperdrive.

McGlinchey got a phone call from head coach David Braun offering him a scholarship (he didn't announce it on X until Tuesday). Then he quickly set up an official visit for this weekend.

What's more, NU is now in his top two, and McGlinchey said that he would take the trip to Evanston and then make a final decision between NU and one other school "early next week."

