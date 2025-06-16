Northwestern offer left DE Nick Costa speechless after camp performance

A couple days after a strong showing at Northwestern's Big Man Camp on June 7, defensive end Nick Costa got the call from head coach David Braun extending him an offer.

"We spoke after the camp, he sat down with me and my dad, and he told me I killed it at camp..." Costa said. "Coach Braun called me a few days after the camp and told me he's offering me a full-ride scholarship. I was at a loss for words, I really was."

Coaches quickly worked to set up an official visit and Costa plans to be on campus later this week, this time on the program's dime.

