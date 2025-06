Northwestern hosted offensive lineman Kellen Wymer at its Big Man Camp and extended him an offer on June 7, joining a list that's already up to eight schools.

"It was honestly mind-boggling," Wymer said about earning his offer. "It was awesome for me and my family."

