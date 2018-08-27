The 2018 season is finally here!

By now, we’ve sliced and diced the 2018 Wildcats like a Cuisinart. We’ve broken down every position group, we’ve looked at some burning questions facing the team and we’ve written about our impressions from practice.

Now it’s time to put it all together and predict how the Wildcats will do this season.

But first, the disclaimers. Picking Northwestern games is about as difficult as predicting the content of Donald Trump’s next tweet. They typically win one game they shouldn’t (last year, it was Michigan State) and lose one they shouldn’t (Duke). Their margin of error is as skinny as Manute Bol’s calves.

Sure, they won 10 games two of the last three years, but during those two years they went 9-0 in one-score games, including three consecutive overtime games last season. In 2016, the year between those two 10-win seasons, NU was just 2-3 in one-score games and they went 7-6. A play here or there goes the other way, and a season goes from historic to mediocre.

But the fact is, they made those plays in 2017. The tough part is predicting if they will again this year.

Offensively, this team should be better than 2017’s, on paper. Quarterback Clayton Thorson – and yes, we think he’ll start on Thursday night – is one of the best in the Big Ten. Jeremy Larkin is ready to step into Justin Jackson’s shoes. The offensive line returns four starters and is as solid as it’s been in several years. They return their top two pass catchers in Flynn Nagel and Bennett Skowronek.

On defense, the front seven will shut down the run and should be able to mount a better pass rush with Big Ten sack leader Joe Gaziano on one side, the improved and bulked up Samdup Miller on the other and Earnest Brown ready to make an impact off the bench on passing downs. At linebacker, Paddy Fisher and Nate Hall are as good a pair as there is in the Big Ten, and Montre Hartage has NFL talent at corner. Safety is the only real question mark,

Even special teams are looking up. Kicker Charlie Kuhbander should have more range as a sophomore. The Wildcats didn’t have an heir apparent at punter so they picked one up in Western Kentucky grad transfer Jake Collins. Plus, Solomon Vault returns (pardon the pun) after sitting out last season with a lower-body injury and should add a jolt to kickoff returns.

The problem is, Northwestern’s schedule has been upgraded this year, too. The Wildcats’ 2018 slate is seventh-toughest in the nation according to ESPN. The crossover games include Michigan and Michigan State (as well as Rutgers, thankfully), and they added a non-conference matchup with Notre Dame.

So will Northwestern come up aces in tight games again this year? Here’s our look at the upcoming season.



