Whatever Northwestern head coach Chris Collins and assistants Emmanuel Dildy and Brian James said to Jared Jones during Sunday night’s in-home visit, it worked. The staff might want to record it for future visits with prospects.

“It went great,” said the three-star power forward from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern of the visit. “I love Northwestern. They’re at the top of the list right now.”

We caught up with the 6-foot-9, 230-pounder just hours after the in-home visit and a few days before his official visit this weekend in Evanston to talk about his feelings toward the Wildcats and where he stands in his decision process.