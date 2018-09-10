Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 20:51:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2019 F Jared Jones 'loves' Northwestern after in-home visit

Oqmlnic2ymimscsl7myq
Jared Jones
Nike/Jon Lopez @NikeEYB
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Whatever Northwestern head coach Chris Collins and assistants Emmanuel Dildy and Brian James said to Jared Jones during Sunday night’s in-home visit, it worked. The staff might want to record it for future visits with prospects.

“It went great,” said the three-star power forward from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern of the visit. “I love Northwestern. They’re at the top of the list right now.”

We caught up with the 6-foot-9, 230-pounder just hours after the in-home visit and a few days before his official visit this weekend in Evanston to talk about his feelings toward the Wildcats and where he stands in his decision process.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}