Northwestern's 2025 transfer portal outlook

Chris Collins is expected to extend his contract, so who should the Wildcats be looking for in the portal? (Photo by AP)

With ESPN's Pete Thamel reporting last Friday that Chris Collins expects to sign an extension with Northwestern, Wildcat fans can turn their focus to the transfer portal. The first window for coaches to contact a player opens on Monday, March 24, and Northwestern finds itself in new territory with aggressive aspirations. The past two transfer cycles have been about adding a player or two that could play a role on a team coming off a tournament run. The Wildcats have made sage acquisitions with Ryan Langborg from Princeton in 2023 and Jalen Leach from Fairfield in 2024 to plug-and-play next to four already experienced starters. This year, with program stalwarts like Brooks Barnhizer, Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson leaving, the team's only truly known quantity is Big Ten leading scorer Nick Martinelli. They have promising young pieces like KJ Windham and Angelo Ciaravino, but the mandate is as clear as it's ever been to go out and bring in multiple starting contributors out of the portal. Let's break down how many players Northwestern can bring in and what kind of players they should target.

Advertisement

Transfer slots available

Roster limits determined by the House settlement are expected to be enacted by April, so rosters will be capped at 15 players. Schools may elect to offer up to 15 scholarships, but sources say the Wildcats are expected to stay at the existing allotment of 13. Northwestern is undergoing a line change with five graduating players out of eligibility, and a five-member incoming Class of 2025. Barnhizer, Berry, Nicholson, Leach and Keenan Fitzmorris are on the way out, while signees Phoenix Gill, Tyler Kropp, Tre Singleton, Jake West and Cade Bennerman are coming in. Gus Hurlburt and Blake Smith are expected to return as walkons again next season. The Wildcats went into this season with a scholarship in hand as they only had 12 scholarship players. Forward Blake Barkley announced his entry into the portal on March 17, so as things stand the Wildcats have two slots for incoming players. It's hard to predict numbers in the ever-fluid portal era, but the Wildcats may get that number up to three should Luke Hunger decide to transfer. That seems like a strong possibility for a big man who averaged just 12.5 minutes, 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season. Hunger is graduating with a degree in June, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he decides to leave the program and go somewhere he could get more playing time. He has the added flexibility as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining after a medical redshirt waived his six-game 2022-23 season. Hunger stepped up two seasons ago and started the final 10 games after Matt Nicholson's injury, holding down the fort and even contributing an eight-point, eight-rebound game against FAU in the NCAA Tournament. It was hoped he would be able to contribute alongside Nicholson for a full season, but he couldn't carve out a consistent niche. After Hunger sprained his foot against Purdue in January, Fitzmorris was often the first big off the bench down the rest of the season.

Who they should target