Braun's words of praise for Stone paint an encouraging picture

EVANSTON-You should know it by now: ask Northwestern head coach David Braun a question about a quarterback – any quarterback – and he is sure to mention Ryan Boe. It’s almost Pavlovian.

That was the case on Tuesday at Northwestern’s Pro Day, when I asked the Wildcats’ second-year head man about his impression of new quarterback Preston Stone. The grad transfer from SMU figures to be the starting quarterback this fall, but Braun, as is his custom, mentioned the whole room and named three of them, including his favorite redshirt freshman who saw action in just one game last season.

“What I will say is I'm really excited about the entire quarterback room,” said Braun earnestly. “I think there's really good competitive depth right now between Preston, between Jack Lausch, between Ryan Boe.”

He went on to state that Preston’s name isn’t etched in Stone as the starter quite yet. At least not publicly.

“We haven't named a starter and we won't, but Preston and Jack are getting reps with the ones, Ryan's getting a bunch of reps with the twos,” he said.

While Braun’s egalitarianism is admirable, everyone knows that just about all of the money is on Stone to start for the Wildcats at the end of August (even if he is not yet listed on NUSports.com’s roster while other players, some of whom have graduated or even transferred, still are). This is a guy who has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in his career, with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was a Rivals four-star prospect in the Class of 2021. He went 13-3 as a starter at SMU.

In terms of resume, this position battle is no contest.

Lausch did the best he could last season with a shaky offensive line in his first real taste of playing quarterback, but he wound up with the lowest quarterback rating and the lowest completion percentage (53.7%) in the Big Ten. Most importantly, the Wildcats finished 128th out of 133 FBS teams in scoring at 17.8 points per game.

As for Boe, he has thrown 13 passes in his career, completing four of them for 42 yards, with one interception. It’s safe to say he has a ways to go.

Braun likes to keep his cards close to the vest when talking about his quarterbacks – or about players at any position, for that matter. But he did disclose some encouraging news when comparing Stone to another recent Northwestern grad transfer quarterback.

“I've been very impressed with Preston's ability to come in and pick up a new offense and seem comfortable,” said Braun. “Anytime that a quarterback transitions into a new offense, there tends to just be a time of adjustment.

“Ben Bryant maybe even experienced that a little bit when he came in prior to the 2023 season. But Preston's ability to come in and feel comfortable within the offense and process, and get the ball out of his hands quickly has been something that's really stood out to me.”

That’s high praise. Bryant did quite well in his lone season with the Wildcats in 2023, leading a team that was predicted to finish in the Big Ten basement to eight wins and a bowl game.

Later, Braun said that Stone could have the talent to play on Sundays.

"Some of the things I'm seeing out of Preston Stone right now would tell me that he's got a chance to play football beyond his college years."

That's good news for a program that lives and dies with quarterback play.

Since all-time leading passer Clayton Thorson ran out of eligibility after the 2018 season, Northwestern’s football fortunes have followed a very familiar pattern. When they have an experienced veteran quarterback behind center, they win. When they don’t – well, it’s going to be a long year.

In 2020, Peyton Ramsey came to NU after three years at Indiana, almost all of them as a starter. He led the Wildcats to a 7-2 mark, the Big Ten West title, a victory in the Citrus Bowl and a No. 10 final AP ranking, the program’s highest since 1995.

In 2023, Bryant came in after five years of college ball, with a year as a starter at both Eastern Michigan and Cincinnati. He led the Wildcats to a 8-5 record, was named the MVP of the Las Vegas Bowl after beating Utah and helped Braun win the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.