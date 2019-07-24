Fifth in a series of Northwestern position-by-position breakdowns going into the 2019 season.



Some people say, “You can’t go home again.” Northwestern linebackers coach Tim McGarigle begs to differ. McGarigle was one of the best run-stopping middle men the Wildcats have ever had, even if he shrugs at the suggestion. Now he is back in Evanston, coaching NU linebackers.

McGarigle, who came over from the Green Bay Packers as a defensive analyst, helped guide his crew to a strong 2018 season, as Wildcat starting linebackers led the Big Ten in tackles and all three earning some sort of All-Big Ten honors. They also created 12 turnovers, contributing to the second-most defensive takeaways in the conference (26).

Many remember McGarigle from his playing days in Evanston (2002-2005), when he was mentored by then-LBs coach Pat Fitzgerald. McGarigle racked up 545 total tackles, still the most in NCAA history, so it’s no wonder his pupils are tackling machines.





The good

Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher were the top tandem in the Big Ten last year, combining for 244 total take-downs. With 42 combined starts in two years, this duo makes up not only one of the more proven combinations in the conference, but also one of the more experienced tandems. Clearly Fisher and Gallagher have the skills to enable the Wildcats to play five DBs in strategic pass-defense situations, where enhanced speed and cover skills are necessary. And Fisher himself has gotten increasingly better in pass coverage over the past season, so that’s another bonus.

In addition to these two, Chris Bergin has been one of the best unsung heroes the last two years, filling in for various Wildcat defensive needs. Though he may not have a ton of starts, Bergin has played in 25 games in two years as a walkon who didn’t redshirt, and he has made 65 tackles in that time.

Even beyond Bergin, this is a talented group. Though the backups lack game experience, they certainly fit the criteria of what it takes to be a Wildcat linebacker. There’s a growing tradition of linebackers in Evanston and the future looks bright.





Areas to improve

There’s honestly not much to pick on here. When you have three All-Big Ten LBs, and one of them is now in the NFL, you really have to split hairs. So, in the spirit of analytical journalism, here goes. As good as they were, there were times last year when Fisher and Gallagher had some issues securing tackles. Granted, they only missed seven collectively, but you know it’s something that these young men and their coaches are asking them to improve upon.

The other area that needs improvement is pass coverage. Though Fisher has gotten better in this area, he still wouldn’t be considered stellar by many standards. Gallagher and Bergin, too, need to get better when they widen out and cover the hook/curl and flat areas of the defense. In some of the shorter passing situations and crossing routes that these spread offenses like to run, it calls for great run-stopping LBs to play in space with prowess too.





Blake Gallagher led the Big Ten with 127 tackles last season. (AP Images)

What it comes down to

With the D-Line breaking in two new defensive tackles, this unit will be the most important area of the defense in 2019. Fisher is expected to have an All-Big Ten (if not All-American) season, and Gallagher should follow close behind. As long as they can continue to haul down ballcarriers and protect NU’s side of the sticks, this will, again, be a solid unit. They have a lot of potential but not a lot of experience behind their starting three. But again, the nice thing is they have the two best linebackers to ever don the Purple-and-White counseling the next men up in McGarigle and Fitzgerald.

If these linebackers can stay healthy and enable that third linebacker and the depth behind them to gain experience, this will not only be a solid group this year, but even more so next year, with everybody (that’s right Paddy, everybody) returning.





The starters

It all starts with redshirt junior Paddy Fisher (6-foot-4, 241 pounds; 27 starts) from national powerhouse, Katy (Texas). After making all-Big Ten and notching more than 100 tackles for the second straight year, his 116 stops last season were second on the team and eighth in the Big Ten. He’s accounted for 227 tackles over last two years, which is tops among any current Big Ten player. Though he had a stellar regular season, he ended the season in great fashion, leading the team in tackles in both the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State and in the Holiday Bowl against Utah. Fisher has always been good against the run and is improving in pass defense, culminating with a game-clinching INT against rival Illinois. Fisher also led the Wildcats (and the Big Ten) with four forced fumbles, which led to a positive turnover margin and a big reason for NU’s success in 2018.

A leader not only by his play, but by his actions and contagious work ethic, Fisher was elected to be captain as a sophomore, a rarity by Northwestern standards. He’s a hard hitter and a natural playmaker. Already earning pre-season All-American status by some publications, Fisher will be the barometer for all of Northwestern’s defensive success this season.

Junior Blake Gallagher (6-foot-1, 227 pounds; 15 starts) is another star linebacker in the making. As we projected in last year’s season preview, Gallagher was the breakout player on the defense, leading the Big Ten in tackles with 127, capitalizing on teams trying to avoid Fisher in the middle. Gallagher also registered seven TFLs, 12 run stuffs and an INT to reap third-team All-Big Ten honors in his first year as a starter.

Gallagher had six games of 10 or more tackles, including a career-high 13 (nine solo) against Duke and again versus Illinois later in the season. He also had 12 against Michigan. Gallagher is instinctual and physical, a natural run-stopping tackler who runs through contact. His ability to read flow, combined with his quick feet, enable him to get downhill in a hurry and change directions with fluidity. He certainly wears that No. 51 very well, perhaps better than anyone since, well, you know…

The new “starter” of the group will likely be junior Chris Bergin (5-foot-11, 213 pounds; 4 starts). The transition should be smooth because Bergin has shown the ability to step up when called to action. He’s one of the more secure tacklers and has played well in his “next-man-up” role the last two years.

Bergin racked up 51 tackles to go along with three TFLs and a pair of important fumble recoveries last season. His best games came against Nebraska (11 tackles) and Rutgers (nine tackles and a sack) in back-to-back weeks. He also recorded eight tackles against Michigan, Michigan State and Utah. If he earns the job, he should have a great chance to cash in statistically, with teams wanting to run away from both Fisher and Gallagher.

One of the more highly-touted freshmen will compete with Bergin for the open spot at SAM LB, but Bergin is a hard worker from the blue-collar state of Michigan who always seems to be counted out but never gives up or turns away from a challenge. That attitude, combined with his experience and tackling ability, could help him win the position.





Chris Bergin started four games and racked up 51 tackles last year. (S.J. Carrera, Inc.)

Competitive depth