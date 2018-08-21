“The Turkish Ticket”, 2019 wing Yavuz Gultekin, announced his “Final Four” schools on Sunday with a slick video posted on Twitter. The 6-foot-8 wing from Maryland, by way of Turkey, will choose from among finalists Northwestern, Nebraska, Georgetown and TCU.

While that quartet is interesting enough, what really stands out is that, of those four schools, Gultekin has only seen one of them in person: nearby Georgetown. He chose the other three based on talking to coaches, doing research about the program online and watching them play.

We caught up with Gultekin, who emigrated to the United States just 14 months ago, to give us a breakdown of each of his four finalists.