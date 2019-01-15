2020 DE Craig says Northwestern offers 'the best of both worlds'
Northwestern has upgraded the defensive end position through recruiting in recent years, with talents like Joe Gaziano, Samdup Miller, Earnest Brown and Devin O'Rourke.
The Wildcats hope that three-star DE Deontae Craig will continue that trend in 2020.
Craig, a Culver Academies standout, has yet to visit Northwestern, but don’t mistake that for a lack of interest. Craig is also a basketball prospect and says that he just hasn’t had the time to make it out to Evanston yet.
“(I’m) very interested in the Wildcats,” said Craig, the No. 2 prospect in Indiana.
