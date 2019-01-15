Northwestern has upgraded the defensive end position through recruiting in recent years, with talents like Joe Gaziano, Samdup Miller, Earnest Brown and Devin O'Rourke.

The Wildcats hope that three-star DE Deontae Craig will continue that trend in 2020.

Craig, a Culver Academies standout, has yet to visit Northwestern, but don’t mistake that for a lack of interest. Craig is also a basketball prospect and says that he just hasn’t had the time to make it out to Evanston yet.



“(I’m) very interested in the Wildcats,” said Craig, the No. 2 prospect in Indiana.

