2020 DT Ali Saad earns Northwestern offer after impressing coaches

Ali Saad picked up his offer from Northwestern last Thursday.
David Goricki/The Detroit News
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Northwestern special teams coach Jeff Genyk and defensive line coach Marty Long traveled to Dearborn (Mich.) High School last Thursday to evaluate three-star defensive tackle Ali Saad.

It’s obvious the two coaches liked what they saw. A few hours later, Long FaceTimed Saad and offered him a scholarship.

We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder to talk about his interest in Northwestern and his recruiting process in this WildcatReport premium story.

