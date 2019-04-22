2020 DT Ali Saad earns Northwestern offer after impressing coaches
Northwestern special teams coach Jeff Genyk and defensive line coach Marty Long traveled to Dearborn (Mich.) High School last Thursday to evaluate three-star defensive tackle Ali Saad.
It’s obvious the two coaches liked what they saw. A few hours later, Long FaceTimed Saad and offered him a scholarship.
We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder to talk about his interest in Northwestern and his recruiting process in this WildcatReport premium story.
