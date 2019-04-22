Northwestern special teams coach Jeff Genyk and defensive line coach Marty Long traveled to Dearborn (Mich.) High School last Thursday to evaluate three-star defensive tackle Ali Saad.

It’s obvious the two coaches liked what they saw. A few hours later, Long FaceTimed Saad and offered him a scholarship.

We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder to talk about his interest in Northwestern and his recruiting process in this WildcatReport premium story.