Northwestern hasn’t been recruiting Terah Edwards very long, but the Wildcats have managed to make a good impression on the 2020 lineman who could play on either side of the ball.

The three-star prospect from Groveport (Ohio) Madison picked up an offer from NU on national signing day Wednesday, and he told WildcatReport later than afternoon that the program is among his favorites already.

“My first time getting in contact with them was (last) Thursday,” said the 6-foot-3, 295-pounder. “I didn’t expect this offer this soon, but I was definitely shocked to get that offer. It was huge and I could see myself in a purple jersey.”

