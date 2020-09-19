WildcatReport - 2020 schedule favorable to Wildcats

The Big Ten unveiled its 2020 schedule for all 14 conference teams on Saturday, and Northwestern can't really have any complaints.

The nine-game schedule features six games against West division foes, two crossover games against East opponents, and then a ninth game against a corresponding team to be determined in the East that finished in the same spot (first against first, second against second, and so on).

So really, the only drama during the unveiling on Fox's Noon Kickoff show was which two teams the Wildcats would play in the two crossover games. And Northwestern got a pair of favorable matchups that have to go in the must-win column.

The Cats will open the season on Oct. 24 at home against a Maryland team that also finished 3-9 last year. Then, they play at Michigan State on Nov. 28, a team that finished 7-6, is breaking in a completely new coaching staff and lost several key players from last season.

Those two advantageous matchups are benefits of having a wildly disappointing 3-9 season in 2019, I suppose. Though Nebraska, another team that underwhelmed last season, got stuck with crossovers against No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State. Perhaps that was penance for being the loudest complainers when the Big Ten decided to postpone the season in August?

As far as Northwestern's all-important West division games go, the Wildcats get Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois at home, and Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota on the road.

Here are the matchups:

Oct. 24: vs. Maryland

Oct. 31: at Iowa

Nov. 7: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 14: at Purdue

Nov. 21: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 28: at Michigan State

Dec. 5: at Minnesota

Dec. 12: vs. Illinois

Dec. 19: East team TBD