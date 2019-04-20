Connor McLaughlin showed up to Northwestern for his unofficial visit today hoping for an offer for the Wildcats. He'd been waiting for it for quite some time.

The 6-foot-7 2020 tackle from Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit had NU on his offer wish list since he started talking to coaches. Then assistants Jeff Genyk and Marty Long went down to Florida to evaluate McLaughlin some three months ago and told him to be patient, that head coach Pat Fitzgerald likes to meet players before offering a scholarship.

McLaughlin learned on Saturday that good things do, indeed, come to those who wait when Fitzgerald formally offered him a scholarship. His two-word response to WildcatReport when asked about his reaction: "I'm pumped!"

