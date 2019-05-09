Looking at 2021 Matthews (N.C.) Weddington Athlete Will Shipley’s ever-growing list of offers, it’s difficult to believe he is still just a sophomore in high school with two more prep football seasons ahead of him before entering the college ranks.

Expected to be one of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina when Rivals.com releases its initial rankings for the next recruiting cycle, Shipley holds 20 offers from schools representing all five Power Five conferences, including Northwestern, which hosted Shipley for a campus visit in mid-April.

Find out what the speedy Shipley had to say in this premium WildcatReport recruiting story.