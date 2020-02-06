News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 11:34:19 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 superback Weston Wolff picks up a Northwestern offer on signing day

Weston Wolff
Weston Wolff
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Wednesday may have been National Signing Day for the 2020 class, but Northwestern was busy working on its 2021 recruiting.

The Wildcats, who didn't sign a single scholarship player on Wednesday, instead sent out a slew of 2021 offers.

One of those offers went to Weston Wolff of Venice (Fla.), a superback prospect who appears to be a fit for the program both on the field and in the classroom.

{{ article.author_name }}