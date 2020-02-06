@WildcatReport

Wednesday may have been National Signing Day for the 2020 class, but Northwestern was busy working on its 2021 recruiting.

The Wildcats, who didn't sign a single scholarship player on Wednesday, instead sent out a slew of 2021 offers.

One of those offers went to Weston Wolff of Venice (Fla.), a superback prospect who appears to be a fit for the program both on the field and in the classroom.