Northwestern is still working on its 2020 class, but in the meantime Wildcat coaches have their eyes on several 2021 targets. One of them is Detroiter Pierre Brooks II.

The three-star, 6-foot-5 wing from Frederick Douglass High School and the high-profile The Family AAU program took an unofficial visit to Northwestern on Aug. 6 and returned home with an offer from the Wildcats.

He sheds light on his visit and his thoughts about his recruiting picture in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.