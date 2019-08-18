2021 wing Pierre Brooks picks up offer on Northwestern visit
Northwestern is still working on its 2020 class, but in the meantime Wildcat coaches have their eyes on several 2021 targets. One of them is Detroiter Pierre Brooks II.
The three-star, 6-foot-5 wing from Frederick Douglass High School and the high-profile The Family AAU program took an unofficial visit to Northwestern on Aug. 6 and returned home with an offer from the Wildcats.
He sheds light on his visit and his thoughts about his recruiting picture in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news