WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2022-23. All players will be immediately eligible to play in 2023.



OUTGOING TRANSFERS

LB Wendell Davis Jr.

Davis Jr. made two tackles in 2022. (@wendellwdj)

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Davis came to Northwestern in 2022 as a transfer from Pittsburgh with high expectations to contribute, but that never materialized and he's looking for a new home once again. Davis only appeared in three games during his lone season in Evanston and made two tackles. A three-star Class of 2018 prospect, Davis had a much more productive career at Pitt, with 44 tackles, 5 TFL and 2 sacks in his three seasons there. Destination: TBD



WR Wayne Dennis Jr.

Dennis had four catches for 42 yards in his Northwestern career. (@WayneDennis_)

Status: Graduate Years remaining: Two A former three-star recruit out of Florida, Dennis rarely saw the field in 2022, appearing in only one game. In total for his career, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder appeared in 20 games, but never had much of an impact, finishing with four catches for 42 yards. Northwestern was Dennis' only Power Five offer out of high school. Destination: TBD



WR Malik Washington

Washington had 1,272 receiving yards over the last two seasons. (AP Images)

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Northwestern's offense, which finished third-to-last in the country in the points per game in 2022, lost their leading receiver Malik Washington to the portal on Nov. 29. Washington played four years in Evanston, totaling 120 catches for 1,348 yards and three touchdowns. He was the Cats' leading receiver in each of the last two seasons. This is the second time Washington has entered the portal; he entered after the 2020 season, but opted to return to Northwestern. As a recruit, Washington was a three-star prospect out of Georgia and chose NU over 16 other Power Five offers. Destination: TBD



OUTGOING WALKON TRANSFERS

These are transfers that are leaving Northwestern but won't count against the program's scholarship allotment because they were walkons.

DB Tyler Haskins

Haskins finishes his Northwestern career with two tackles. (@t_hask21)