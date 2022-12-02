2022-23 Northwestern Transfer Tracker
WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2022-23.
All players will be immediately eligible to play in 2023.
OUTGOING TRANSFERS
LB Wendell Davis Jr.
Status: Graduate
Years remaining: One
Davis came to Northwestern in 2022 as a transfer from Pittsburgh with high expectations to contribute, but that never materialized and he's looking for a new home once again. Davis only appeared in three games during his lone season in Evanston and made two tackles. A three-star Class of 2018 prospect, Davis had a much more productive career at Pitt, with 44 tackles, 5 TFL and 2 sacks in his three seasons there.
Destination: TBD
WR Wayne Dennis Jr.
Status: Graduate
Years remaining: Two
A former three-star recruit out of Florida, Dennis rarely saw the field in 2022, appearing in only one game. In total for his career, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder appeared in 20 games, but never had much of an impact, finishing with four catches for 42 yards. Northwestern was Dennis' only Power Five offer out of high school.
Destination: TBD
WR Malik Washington
Status: Graduate
Years remaining: One
Northwestern's offense, which finished third-to-last in the country in the points per game in 2022, lost their leading receiver Malik Washington to the portal on Nov. 29. Washington played four years in Evanston, totaling 120 catches for 1,348 yards and three touchdowns. He was the Cats' leading receiver in each of the last two seasons. This is the second time Washington has entered the portal; he entered after the 2020 season, but opted to return to Northwestern. As a recruit, Washington was a three-star prospect out of Georgia and chose NU over 16 other Power Five offers.
Destination: TBD
OUTGOING WALKON TRANSFERS
These are transfers that are leaving Northwestern but won't count against the program's scholarship allotment because they were walkons.
DB Tyler Haskins
Status: Graduate
Years remaining: 2
Haskins, a Virginia native, appeared in 25 games over the past four seasons, mostly on special teams. He made two career tackles.
Destination: TBD