Running back Nick Singleton has caught every team's eye around the country and college coaches at some top programs are prioritizing him. The 2022 four-star out of Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior was able to take a couple visits before the dead period this year but still has more schools he wants to visit.

"Right now Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Northwestern are staying in touch with me a lot," Singleton said. "Before the pandemic I made it to Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

"I’m building some strong relationships with all these schools, especially Ohio State," he said. "Coach Tony Alford and I talk about two times a week. It's been really good. He's just checking in about football, what they're doing down there, and how I'm doing. I see how they've got those two guys now but that doesn't effect me. Wherever I go, I like to compete.