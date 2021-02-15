2022 LB Ernest Hausmann 'pumped up' by Northwestern offer
Three-star 2022 linebacker Ernest Hausmann said he was "very excited" and "pumped up" about the offer he received from Northwestern on Feb. 11.
For an academic-oriented kid with a 3.71 GPA, the prospect of getting a degree from a Top 10 university is appealing. Plus, the Wildcats finished in the Top 10 of the AP poll in 2020 and offer the opportunity to learn the position from a pair of coaches who were decorated linebackers themselves.
Hausmann lives in Columbus, Neb., so, like any football prospect in the Cornhusker state, the University of Nebraska figures to loom large in his recruitment.
But Hausmann is not your average Nebraska prospect.
