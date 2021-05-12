Rowan Brumbaugh has seen his recruiting take off in May.

Since the start of the month, the three-star point guard has pulled in six offers, including five from Big Six conference programs. And that's despite the fact that Gill (Mass.) Northfield Mount Hermon didn't even play basketball this season.

One of his most recent offers is from Northwestern, a school that has piqued his interest with its combination of Top 10 academics and Big Ten basketball. It's for that reason that Brumbaugh says that he will "100%" be visiting Northwestern. And soon, if he can help it.