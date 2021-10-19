Quarterback Ryan Hilinski had his best game as a Wildcat in Saturday's 21-7 win over Rutgers. The transfer threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns and didn't turn the ball over.

In the stands watching was a 2022 QB who wouldn't mind being in Hilinski's shoes one day. Three-star Bennett Meredith of national power Hoover (Ala.) was taking his first visit to Evanston and said he "loved everything about Northwestern."

Why does he feel that way? We talked to him to find out.