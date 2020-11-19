Northwestern clearly likes Garret Rangel. The Wildcats have made the three-star quarterback from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star one of their top targets for 2022.

For Rangel, the interest is mutual. He says that Northwestern is one of the programs recruiting him the hardest. On the field, he likes the Wildcats’ 4-0 start this season. Off the field, the aspiring sports broadcaster likes Northwestern’s renowned Medill School of Journalism.

Rangel last talked to Wildcat head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday. The coach’s message: “Make sure you watch Northwestern play Wisconsin.”

Rest assured, Rangel says he’ll be watching.