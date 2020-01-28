@WildcatReport

Kaden Cobb is just a sophomore at Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick, but he already has a very good idea of what he's looking for in a college program.

That's why he has already visited Northwestern four times. He says that the school checks all of the boxes on his wish list and that he's always dreamed of going to school in Evanston.

We caught up to the 2022 quarterback after his most recent visit, on Sunday, to get his thoughts on the Wildcat program.