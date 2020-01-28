News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 09:47:08 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 QB Kaden Cobb calls Northwestern his dream school

Kaden Cobb
Kaden Cobb (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Kaden Cobb is just a sophomore at Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick, but he already has a very good idea of what he's looking for in a college program.

That's why he has already visited Northwestern four times. He says that the school checks all of the boxes on his wish list and that he's always dreamed of going to school in Evanston.

We caught up to the 2022 quarterback after his most recent visit, on Sunday, to get his thoughts on the Wildcat program.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}