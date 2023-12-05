2023-24 Northwestern Transfer Tracker
WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2023-24.
All players will be immediately eligible to play next season.
INCOMING TRANSFERS
Northwestern does not yet have any incoming transfers, though they have thrown their hat in the ring for a few high-profile targets like Penn DL Joey Slackman.
Based on head coach David Braun's comments regarding the hiring of a new Director of Player Personnel and expanding his recruiting and scouting staff, do not expect the Wildcats to make early splashes in the transfer portal; they are more likely to be active in the spring window.
OUTGOING TRANSFERS
DT Matt Lawson
Status: Graduate
Years remaining: One
Lawson came into Northwestern hoping to provide valuable depth and experience to an undermanned defensive line, but unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury in his debut against Rutgers. The Wildcat defensive line coalesced throughout the season and could bring all four players in their four-man rotation back next season. Lawson is entering the portal to find a new team for his last season of college ball.
He recorded a tackle for loss against Rutgers before leaving the game due to injury.
Destination: TBD
OUTGOING WALKON TRANSFERS
QB Cole Freeman
Status: Junior
Years remaining: Two
Freeman came to Northwestern as a walkon and served as deep depth in the Wildcat quarterback room. After injuries sidelined three different quarterbacks in 2022, Freeman stepped up to close out Minnesota and start the final two games of the campaign. With Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski back to full health this season, as well as transfer starter Ben Bryant, Freeman resumed his role as emergency depth in the quarterback room.
Freeman has drawn words of encouragement from many of the guys in that quarterback room, and has put his name in the portal to find an opportunity with a better chance at playing time.
Destination: TBD