2023-24 Northwestern Transfer Tracker

WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2023-24.

All players will be immediately eligible to play next season.


INCOMING TRANSFERS

Northwestern does not yet have any incoming transfers, though they have thrown their hat in the ring for a few high-profile targets like Penn DL Joey Slackman.

Based on head coach David Braun's comments regarding the hiring of a new Director of Player Personnel and expanding his recruiting and scouting staff, do not expect the Wildcats to make early splashes in the transfer portal; they are more likely to be active in the spring window.


OUTGOING TRANSFERS

DT Matt Lawson

Lawson suffered a season-ending injury vs. Rutgers and was granted an injury waiver to maintain his final season of eligibility. (AP)

Status: Graduate

Years remaining: One

Lawson came into Northwestern hoping to provide valuable depth and experience to an undermanned defensive line, but unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury in his debut against Rutgers. The Wildcat defensive line coalesced throughout the season and could bring all four players in their four-man rotation back next season. Lawson is entering the portal to find a new team for his last season of college ball.

He recorded a tackle for loss against Rutgers before leaving the game due to injury.

Destination: TBD


OUTGOING WALKON TRANSFERS

QB Cole Freeman

Freeman is the first walkon to start at Northwestern since at least 2006, per NU Athletics. (USA Today Sports)

Status: Junior

Years remaining: Two

Freeman came to Northwestern as a walkon and served as deep depth in the Wildcat quarterback room. After injuries sidelined three different quarterbacks in 2022, Freeman stepped up to close out Minnesota and start the final two games of the campaign. With Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski back to full health this season, as well as transfer starter Ben Bryant, Freeman resumed his role as emergency depth in the quarterback room.

Freeman has drawn words of encouragement from many of the guys in that quarterback room, and has put his name in the portal to find an opportunity with a better chance at playing time.

Destination: TBD


