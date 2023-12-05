WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2023-24. All players will be immediately eligible to play next season.



INCOMING TRANSFERS

Northwestern does not yet have any incoming transfers, though they have thrown their hat in the ring for a few high-profile targets like Penn DL Joey Slackman. Based on head coach David Braun's comments regarding the hiring of a new Director of Player Personnel and expanding his recruiting and scouting staff, do not expect the Wildcats to make early splashes in the transfer portal; they are more likely to be active in the spring window.



OUTGOING TRANSFERS

DT Matt Lawson

Lawson suffered a season-ending injury vs. Rutgers and was granted an injury waiver to maintain his final season of eligibility. (AP)

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Lawson came into Northwestern hoping to provide valuable depth and experience to an undermanned defensive line, but unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury in his debut against Rutgers. The Wildcat defensive line coalesced throughout the season and could bring all four players in their four-man rotation back next season. Lawson is entering the portal to find a new team for his last season of college ball. He recorded a tackle for loss against Rutgers before leaving the game due to injury. Destination: TBD



OUTGOING WALKON TRANSFERS

QB Cole Freeman

Freeman is the first walkon to start at Northwestern since at least 2006, per NU Athletics. (USA Today Sports)