2023-24 Rivals All-Big Ten Basketball Teams
With the 2023-24 basketball regular season complete it is time for some postseason awards. For the second straight season I reached out to the various Big Ten affiliated Rivals sites and we have collectively voted on our own all-Big Ten teams. Here are the results of the balloting:
First Team
Zach Edey – Purdue
Boo Buie – Northwestern
Jahmir Young – Maryland
Terrence Shannon Jr. – Illinois
Tyson Walker – Michigan State
Braden Smith – Purdue
Buie and Edey were the only unanimous First Team selections this year, while Young and Shannon were First Team picks on all but two ballots. Walker grabbed the last spot on the First Team by one point, as each player got three points for a First Team vote, two for Second Team, and one for Third Team. Both Buie and Edey were First Team selections last year. Young, Shannon, and Walker were Second Team picks last year. Edey was officially a unanimous selection both years. Braden Smith is the sixth spot because he tied with Walker for the fifth and final spot.
Second Team
Dawson Garcia – Minnesota
Marcus Domask – Illinois
Kel’el Ware – Indiana
AJ Storr – Wisconsin
Payton Sandfort – Iowa
A late ballot broke some ties here to get this back to five members. It is also dominated by transfers with Domask, Ware, and Storr.
Third Team
Malik Reneau – Indiana
Bruce Thorton – Ohio State
Julian Reese – Maryland
Keisei Tominaga – Nebraska
Coleman Hawkins – Illinois
Omoruyi was a Third Team selection by the panel last year. A late ballot also broke some ties here too, as Omoruyi and Barnhizer missed it by one spot.
Honorable Mention (Player Received at least one vote):
Cliff Omoruyi – Rutgers, Brooks Barnhizer – Northwestern, Elijah Hawkings – Minnesota, Kanye Clary – Penn State, Dug McDaniel – Michigan, Tony Perkins – Iowa, Lance Jones – Purdue, Malik Hall – MIchigan State, Renk Mast – Nebraska, Jamison Battle – Ohio State, AJ Hoggard – Michigan State, Chucky Hepburn – Wisconsin, Brice Williams – Nebraska
2023-24 Big Ten Player of the Year
Zach Edey – Purdue
Last year Edey was not a unanimous selection for Player of the Year, as Trayce Jackson-Davis grabbed a few votes there. This year Edey is unanimous, and it is not exactly a surprise. He was the most dominant player in the league, led the league in both scoring and rebounding, and he is the likely National Player of the Year. It was a runaway and would have taken some real gymnastics to even consider someone else.
2023-24 Big Ten Coach of the Year
Fred Hoiberg – Nebraska
Hoiberg edges Matt Painter by two votes here. Not a lot was expected of the Huskers, but taking to the tournament is a great accomplishment in Lincoln. Nebraska was also the only team that really flat out beat Purdue, as the Northwestern and Ohio State losses both came down to the wire. Nebraska just took it to the Boilermakers and dominated the game.
2023-24 Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Owen Freeman - Iowa
In a league that was dominated by upperclassmen and transfers Freeman had a solid season of 10.6 points per game and 6.5 rebounds. His high of the season was 22 points in a win over Nebraska in Iowa City.
2023-24 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
Cliff Omoruyi – Rutgers
The award stays with Rutgers this year, but it goes to Omoruyi instead of Caleb McConnell. Omoruyi led the league in blocks with 2.9 per game and served as the backbone for a stingy Rutgers defense that gave up just 66.6 points per game.
2023-24 Big Ten 6th Man of the Year
Mason Gillis – Purdue
CJ Wilcher of Nebraska drew strong consideration, but Gillis averaged seven points and nearly four rebounds per game while playing 20 minutes per night and serving in a bit of a closer’s role for the dominant Boilers.
