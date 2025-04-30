Northwestern moves quickly to offer, set OV for 2026 DE Ronald Derrick III

Northwestern moved quickly to offer 2026 defensive end Ronald Derrick III, with defensive line coach Christian Smith visiting Waco (Tex.) University on April 25 and head coach David Braun offering Derrick a scholarship over the phone on April 28.

"I appreciate how they've talked, how they carry themselves," Derrick said. "A scholarship at Northwestern offers a lot... It's not like a business [to them]. They actually want to get to know me."

