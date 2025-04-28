Northwestern offer a dream come true for 2026 WR Jaden McDuffie

2026 wide receiver Jaden McDuffie had dreamed about a day like April 24 for quite some time.

That was the day he received his first offer from a Power Four program. The fact that it came from Northwestern made it that much sweeter.

"It was Big Ten, Northwestern, that's been my dream," he said. "I was honored to be offered from such a prestigious school that's also a Top 10 academic school."

