Class of 2023 power forward Thomas Haugh took an official visit to Northwestern on Wednesday and came away with a rave review of the team facilities, academic opportunities and coaching staff.

In a quote that seemed ripped from a football story, Haugh complimented and emphasized the team's family atmosphere and culture. Another key takeaway for Haugh was how active Collins and his staff were in the practice he saw during his trip.

Find out what the 6-foot-10 Pennsylvanian had to say about his visit in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.