The state of Michigan has been fertile recruiting ground for Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, to say the least.

Since taking the job in 2019, half of Anderson's six signees over the last two classes have come from the Great Lake State: Josh Priebe in the Class of 2020, and Caleb Tiernan and Josh Thompson in 2021. It makes sense, as Anderson both played and coached at the University of Michigan and has a lot of relationships across the state.

Now Anderson is after another highly regarded Michigander, three-star prospect Dylan Senda of Dearborn Divine Child. Senda, who is the No. 2-ranked center in the nation and picked up an offer from Northwestern earlier this month, told WildcatReport that he already feels a connection to Anderson and the Wildcat program.