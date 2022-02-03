2024 DL Eddie Tuerk honored by Northwestern offer
The Northwestern offer Eddie Tuerk received on Wednesday was his 11th one overall from a college football program. But he knows it was a special one.
The unranked 2024 defensive lineman from La Grange (Ill.) Lyons Township had to wait a little longer to receive the offer from the Wildcats, but he knew that NU didn't rush their offers. So when he finally got it, just four days after returning from a visit to Evanston, he felt like he had earned it.
"Getting an offer from Northwestern is a big honor and accomplishment," said Tuerk. "They don’t just offer anyone and (head) coach (Pat) Fitz(gerald) and (defensive line) coach (Marty) Long made sure I knew that."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news