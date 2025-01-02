Cats drop another heartbreaker on the road

It's a new year, but Thursday night marked another agonizing road loss for Northwestern.

Brooks Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli scored a combined 38 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome four double-digit Penn State scorers and an overwhelming disparity at the free-throw line, as the Wildcats dropped an 84-80 decision to the Nittany Lions in Big Ten play in State College, Pa.

The Wildcats are now 0-4 away from home this season, with the losses coming by an average of three points, and all four of them being decided in the closing seconds.

Northwestern had the ball, trailing 82-80, with 5.7 seconds to play. Ty Berry missed a 3-pointer that Jalen Leach rebounded near the rim. His put-back attempt was blocked by D’marco Dunn, and the officials inadvertently blew the whistle, thinking Dunn was guilty of goaltending. The whistle wiped out the put-back by Barnhizer, who had gathered the loose ball and dropped it in the basket.

After a lengthy review, the officials gave the ball to Northwestern for an inbounds play with 6.7 seconds left. The play was a disaster, with Matt Nicholson putting the ball on the floor and driving baseline before his attempted pass was intercepted by Ace Baldwin Jr. Baldwin made both free throws to produce the final margin.

The story of this game, however, was free throws: Penn State attempted 45, more than double Northwestern’s 21, and made 36 of them, 18 more than the Wildcats’ total.

Barnhizer led Northwestern with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh straight double-double, plus a career-high eight assists. Martinelli was the only other scorer in double figures with 18.

Zach Hicks led Penn State with 20 points, while Baldwin scored 15 of his 17 points at the charity stripe.

Here are our takeaways from the loss that drops Northwestern’s record to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play: