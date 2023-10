Matthew Smith wasn't just surprised to get an offer from Northwestern during his official visit over the weekend. The word he used was "astonished".

The two-star linebacker from Durham (N.C.) Hillside just started talking to Wildcat coaches in September. It was his first time on campus, and his first offer from a Power Five program.

So he had no idea he would end up leaving Evanston with a scholarship offer.

