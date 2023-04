Julius Tate has only played offensive line for a year but he has already earned a Power Five offer.

Tate, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound guard, earned an offer from Northwestern on an unofficial visit to Evanston last Saturday that he said was unlike anything he had seen before.

"That visit was definitely different from any other visit I've taken," Tate said. "The whole campus is unique...

"I got to watch some of spring ball practice, everybody is physical, I loved it. They hold each other accountable and it's a real family down there."