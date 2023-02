Northwestern's offer to 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil has been a long time coming.

O'Neil put himself on offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian's radar last year, and after a visit to see O'Neil workout and throw this winter, Bajakian pulled the trigger and extended him an offer.

"It means a lot," O'Neil said. "I've been wanting this offer for about a year since I went up there to play spring ball. To finally get the offer, to talk to [head] coach [Pat] Fitz[gerald] and Coach Bajakian, it was a good call and it meant a lot to me and my family."

