If you want to know how far Northwestern has come in the last couple years under head coach Chris Collins, listen to what 2025 big man Tommy Ahneman had to say about receiving an offer from the Wildcats last week.

"The main thing that stands out to me [about Northwestern] is that they're always towards the top of the Big Ten and always successful," said the three-star North Dakotan.

A remark like that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago. But that's what kind of an impact that 24 conference wins in two years with two consecutive top-four finishes can have on recruiting.

