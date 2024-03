Cameron Herron plays offensive line for Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central and is ranked as a three-star offensive lineman by Rivals.

But almost all of the Division I teams recruiting him see him on the other side of the ball, including Northwestern. After a spring practice visit to Evanston on March 9, the Wildcats became the 16th of his 17 offers to play on the defensive line at the next level.

