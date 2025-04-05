2025 Northwestern Basketball Transfer Tracker

(Photo by AP)

The portal for the 2025-26 season opened on March 24, and the news has been coming fast and furious ever since. The Wildcats have up to three scholarships to fill in this cycle: one that they carried over from last season, and two more from the post-season transfers who left the program. Sources say they would like to land a point guard, a big and a shooter to bolster the roster next season. Keep track of who's coming in, who's heading out and who the Wildcats are targeting here.

INCOMING TRANSFERS

PG Jayden Reid

Status: Sophomore Years remaining: Two Previous school: USF Point guard Jayden Reid is the first addition to Northwestern's 2025 transfer class after two seasons at USF. The 5-foot-10 point guard averaged 12.6 points and 3.6 assists this season for the Bulls, starting 23 of 31 games. Reid visited Northwestern on March 30 and announced his commitment within a week on April 3. The Wildcats won out against VCU, where Reid visited on March 31 and had a history with -- he was set to commit to VCU out of high school before coach Mike Rhoades left for Penn State. Reid was also reportedly contacted by Cincinnati, Creighton, Loyola-Chicago and St. John's. He was a four-star prospect ranked in the Rivals150 out of Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran in the Class of 2023 and was an AAC All-Freshman pick last season for the Bulls. After the addition of Reid, Northwestern has two spots remaining for incoming transfers.

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

C Luke Hunger

Luke Hunger posted the above statement to X on April 4. (Photo by @luke_hunger)

Status: Redshirt sophomore Years remaining: Two Hunger announced his decision to transfer on April 4 after three seasons with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-10 center was a key piece to the team's tournament run in 2023-24, stepping up for the injured Matt Nicholson and averaging 30 minutes per game across the team's Big Ten and NCAA Tournament games, including eight points and eight rebounds in the win over Florida Atlantic. His third season was a struggle. A sprained foot against Purdue on Jan. 5 and the rise of reserve center Keenan Fitzmorris in his place knocked him out of a consistent role. He finished with 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game across 25 games. Hunger was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021 and committed to Northwestern over offers from Boston College, Miami, Ole Miss and 16 other programs. With his departure, all three members of Northwestern's center rotation in the 2024-25 season -- Nicholson, Hunger and Fitzmorris -- have graduated or transferred out of the program. Destination: TBD

PF Blake Barkley

Status: Redshirt freshman Years remaining: Three Barkley announced his intention to transfer with a March 17 post featuring his practice film, then made it official with the opening of the portal's contact period on March 24. The West Virginia native redshirted his first year on campus and made his debut this season, when he appeared in just four games, recording four points and four rebounds. His decision to leave the program in search of more playing time didn't come as a surprise to many observers. Barkley was a three-star prospect in Northwestern's Class of 2022. He had 18 other offers, including Akron, Drake and NIU. Destination: TBD

TRANSFER TARGETS

C Gabe Dynes

Dynes is a massive 7-foot-3 big man from Youngstown State with two years of eligibility remaining. A rim protecting center in the mold of Matt Nicholson, Dynes averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and finished second in the nation with 3.1 blocks per game this season. Dynes visited Northwestern on March 31 and April 1, right on the heels of Reid. The program was initially very positive about their chances of landing him, but each passing day sows seeds of doubt. He also has interest from Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and USC, among others.

SG Max Green

Green is a rising sophomore garnering heavy interest from teams after a breakout freshman campaign for Holy Cross. He averaged 14.9 points and 3.5 assists per game while starting all 31 games for the Crusaders. He shot 38.1% on 3-pointers and was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Year. He went for seven points and three assists against Wisconsin and 16 points and two assists against Virginia in Holy Cross's two games against high-major opponents. Green told WildcatReport he has had "multiple good conversations" with Northwestern's staff and is "on the same page with a lot of what the staff has advertised." He is currently in talks with the program to take a visit on the weekend of April 11.

SG Sam Brown

Brown is a rising junior at Penn who entered his name into the portal after averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this year with the Quakers. He shot an impressive 38.7% from distance over his two seasons. Brown's top transfer destinations are reportedly Northwestern, Boston College, Davidson, Notre Dame, Stanford and St. Joseph's.

C Cooper Schwieger (OFF THE BOARD)