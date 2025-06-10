OL Owen Jakubczak committed to Northwestern on the spot at Big Man camp

Unranked offensive lineman Owen Jakubczak showed up to Northwestern's Big Man Camp last Saturday hoping to perform well enough to earn his first Power Four offer. He left as a member of the Wildcats' Class of 2026.

The standout from Palatine (Ill.) Fremd committed to Northwestern head coach David Braun on the spot after his dominant performance at the program's camp earned him a scholarship.

"[Northwestern] was one of the only camps I had planned going into the summer," he said. "I knew I wanted to make my decision pretty soon, but I wanted to try to get a big offer from the Power Four, especially Northwestern. I've been wanting to go there for a while...

"I had a great camp, best one I've ever gone to, and I performed to the best of my ability... After the camp, I met with the staff, Coach Braun offered me and I committed on the spot."



