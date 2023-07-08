2025 PG Phoenix Gill has a family tie to Northwestern, too
It may seem like a longshot for Northwestern to pry the son of former Illinois star Kendall Gill away from the Illini. But Northwestern head coach Chris Collins thinks he has a chance.
The Wildcats hosted 2025 point guard Phoenix Gill for a visit and extended the 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard an offer on Monday.
Gill already has an offer in hand from Illinois, but Collins has kicked off a full-fledged in-state recruiting battle for the Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius star. Collins may have an ace in the hole, as Gill was quick to mention that Kendall isn't the only parent with an alma mater in the running: Gill's mother went to Northwestern.
"It means a lot, especially knowing that my mom went there," Gill said about what the offer from Northwestern meant to him. "It's definitely an honor to get an offer from such a prestigious school, and it means even more because it's my mom's school."
Read more about Gill's visit, his recruitment and where Northwestern stands in this WildcatReport premium story.
