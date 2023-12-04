2025 point guard Angelino Mark can't wait to visit Northwestern
Angelino Mark has been a role player for his whole high school career. That’s what happens when you play for reigning California state champion Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame.
Now, the 6-foot-2 2025 prospect is poised to step up and be the starting lead guard for a loaded squad that features Bryce James, the son of LeBron.
Mark has already impressed college coaches with his game over the summer, garnering offers from several high-major programs, including Northwestern. Mark has expressed a strong desire to visit Evanston and can’t wait to get on campus.
Find out what Mark had to say about the Wildcat program in this premium recruiting story.
