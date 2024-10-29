2025 Texas OL Hayden Wright commits to Northwestern

Northwestern landed the third offensive lineman of its 2025 class on Tuesday night when Kingwood (Tex.)'s Hayden Wright announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
Wright, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder, chose Northwestern over 11 other offers, including Houston from the Power Four. He visited Evanston on Oct. 5 for the Wildcats' game against Indiana.
A little over three weeks later, he was a Wildcat.
Wright is Northwestern's first 2025 commit in nearly four months. The Wildcats haven't had a verbal pledge since tight end Tyler Kielmeyer pulled the trigger on July 2.
Offensive line is a critical need for the 2025 class. The Wildcats have suffered season-ending Injuries to starters Jack Bailey and Nick Herzog, and starting guard Josh Thompson has missed time as well. In addition, sophomore guard Jordan Knox has left the team.
Wright, who is an unranked prospect, joins three-star offensive linemen Trey Boyd and Michael O'Connell in the Wildcats' class. The now 19-member group is currently ranked 56th in the nation, and 14th in the Big Ten, by Rivals.
More to come from WildcatReport.