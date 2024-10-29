2025 Texas OL Hayden Wright commits to Northwestern

Northwestern landed the third offensive lineman of its 2025 class on Tuesday night when Kingwood (Tex.)'s Hayden Wright announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Wright, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder, chose Northwestern over 11 other offers, including Houston from the Power Four. He visited Evanston on Oct. 5 for the Wildcats' game against Indiana.

A little over three weeks later, he was a Wildcat.