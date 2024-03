Dube Enongene traveled roughly 700 miles from Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding to visit Northwestern last weekend for a spring practice, and he went home with an offer.

The Wildcats invited Enongene in for his first visit to Evanston and his first spring visit of the year. He left impressed by the intensity displayed by the team's players and coaches.

"It was a nice atmosphere with a fast tempo," he said. "I really enjoyed it.”

