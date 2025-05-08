2026 CB Joshua Sims flips commitment from Northwestern to Tulane

In a shocking move, cornerback Joshua Sims, who just committed to Northwestern less than a month ago, announced on X on Thursday that he is flipping his commitment to Tulane.

Sims, a three-star from Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn, was the top-ranked player of NU’s Class of 2026 and had by far the best offer list. He was one of just three members of the Wildcats' class.

Tulane offered Sims on Feb. 19 and kept working as Sims visited Evanston in March and committed on April 12. Sims was scheduled for a May 30 official visit but that trip will surely be canceled.

The loss of Sims is a hard hit to Northwestern’s class that is now down to just two commits. The group is currently ranked 84th in the nation as they head into their first official visit weekend. Neither of the two remaining Wildcat commits -- quarterback Johnny O'Brien and defensive end Nick Zalewski -- have competing Power Four offers.

Particularly surprising is that Sims, who had 11 total Power Four offers, chose Tulane from the American Athletic Conference. Ironically, Northwestern opens its 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Green Wave.