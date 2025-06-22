2026 DE Nick Costa commits to Northwestern after official visit

Defensive end Nick Costa committed to Northwestern on Sunday night, announcing his decision on Instagram after his official visit with the Wildcats concluded earlier that day.

It was a whirlwind sequence for the standout from Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine, who picked up his offer less than two weeks ago, on June 9. The Wildcat coaching staff quickly lined up an official visit and closed the deal over the weekend.

The Wildcats were winners in Costa's recruitment over one other Power Four foe, Syracuse. The Orange hosted Costa for an official visit of their own on June 16-18. But after weighing what both programs had to offer, he picked the Wildcats.

Costa is the second defensive end to commit to Northwestern in this class, joining Nick Zalewski. The Wildcats are likely done recruiting that position in this class.

Northwestern's 2026 class now numbers 15 and is currently ranked No. 57 in the nation. That ranking figures to get a bump after Costa and four other unranked players get evaluated.