2026 four-star safety Marcello Vitti returns to NU for gameday visit

Northwestern head coach David Braun has yet to land a four-star commit since he took the head coaching job in Evanston in 2023. He hopes that Top 150 safety Marcello Vitti will be the one to break the ice in the Class of 2026.

Vitti, who stars for Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child, took an unofficial visit to Northwestern last Saturday, when the Wildcats took on No. 23 Indiana. Vitti has a longtime bond with Northwestern assistant head coach and safeties coach Harlon Barnett, who joined Braun's staff this season and has been recruiting Vitti since he was an assistant and then interim head coach at Michigan State.

"I had a lot of fun," Vitti said of his visit. "It's always fun to see Coach Barnett, their whole staff and see them play."

Read more about Vitti's visit and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!