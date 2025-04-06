Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 6, 2025
2026 TE Tyler Ruxer could see himself at Northwestern after offer
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern hosted 2026 tight end Tyler Ruxer from Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills for their spring practice on April 5, giving him an opportunity to experience the program, and giving the Wildcats the opportunity to extend an offer in person.

"Northwestern has always felt like somewhere I could see myself playing," Ruxer said. "I value academics a lot, so when the coaches told me I could come up to see campus, I didn't hesitate. This weekend was a good one."

Read more about Ruxer's visit, offer and recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In