2026 TE Tyler Ruxer could see himself at Northwestern after offer

Northwestern hosted 2026 tight end Tyler Ruxer from Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills for their spring practice on April 5, giving him an opportunity to experience the program, and giving the Wildcats the opportunity to extend an offer in person.

"Northwestern has always felt like somewhere I could see myself playing," Ruxer said. "I value academics a lot, so when the coaches told me I could come up to see campus, I didn't hesitate. This weekend was a good one."

Read more about Ruxer's visit, offer and recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!