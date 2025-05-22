WR Jaden McDuffie commits to 'dream' school Northwestern

He announced his commitment with a post on X featuring the words "Dreams to Reality."

Class of 2026 wide receiver Jaden McDuffie on Thursday became the sixth official visitor from the May 9-11 weekend to commit to Northwestern. He is the eighth member of the class overall and its first wide receiver.

Northwestern's first official visit weekend just keeps paying dividends.

McDuffie called the offer he received from Northwestern on April 24 "a dream come true." Now, a little less than a month later, he is a Wildcat.

An unranked athlete from Edgewater (Md.) South River, McDuffie chose Northwestern over 15 other offers. The Wildcats represented his only Power Four offer.

McDuffie told WildcatReport after his visit that Northwestern's culture was what stood out the most to him.

"The highlight of the trip was to be there with everybody's family, and the coaches' families," he said. "We really go to connect and my favorite part was getting to see how close and tight these people are."

The 6-foot-3 McDuffie caught a remarkable 73 passes for a school-record 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games last season. He is also a standout basketball player for the Seahawks.

Northwestern's Class of 2026 is currently ranked 56th in the country by Rivals.