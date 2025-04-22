2027 OL Will Slagle feels connected to Northwestern after visit, offer

Northwestern used their open practice on Saturday to wrap up their spring season and to host some of their top prospects in this class and the next.

One of their top priorities on the horizon is Will Slagle, an offensive lineman in the Class of 2027 from Grinnell (Iowa). The Wildcats' offer to Slagle was the cherry on top of a visit he was already raving about.

"It was awesome," he said. "The facilities are awesome, the coaches are awesome, practice was great... It was just a great trip."

