2027 QB Bryce Backus recaps Wrigley visit

Northwestern has had its share of ups-and-downs at the quarterback position in recent years, but the future seems to be in much better shape.

The Wildcats already have a three-star quarterback committed for this class and the next in 2025 Marcus Romain and 2026 Johnny O'Brien.

Now the Wildcats are looking toward 2027 and welcomed one of their top targets, Bryce Backus, for a visit last Saturday for the game against Ohio State at Wrigley Field.

We caught up with the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Caledonia (Mich.) to get his thoughts on the visit and where Northwestern stands at the beginning of his recruiting journey in this in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only.

